Civil engineer attacked over car parking row in Gurugram

A civil engineer was allegedly attacked by 10-12 unidentified armed persons in Gurugram’s Sohna Road over a car parking issue, police said on Saturday.

In connection with the matter, a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including an attempt to murder, was registered against unidentified accused persons at the Sohna City police station.

Gautam Khatana, the complainant, is a resident of Berka village in Sohna.

He told the police that he works for a construction company as a civil engineer.

“On Friday night, after finishing my work, I was getting my food packed from ‘Youth House Cafe’ near the K.R. Manglam University on Sohna Road. I had parked my Honda City car on the side, and at the same time, 10-12 men came. Two of them had revolvers. They threatened and abused me and told me to park my car elsewhere as their friends used to park (vehicles) there. After that, they started beating me and badly damaged my Honda city. When I resisted, they fired at me,” Khatana told the police.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons continued to fire while chasing him as he was running away from the spot. “I crossed the road with great difficulty and saved my life. They (accused) also ransacked the cafe.”

“We have registered a case against the criminals. A police team is on the task to identify the accused based on a vehicle registration number given by the victim. They will be nabbed soon,” station house officer (SHO) of Sohna City police station, Inspector Sunil, told IANS.

