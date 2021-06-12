Spread the love



















Civilian injured in militant attack in J&K’s Sopore



Srinagar: A civilian was injured on Saturday in a militant attack on the security forces at Arampora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a joint party of police and CRPF in main market of Sopore town.

“One civilian was injured in this incident. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

“No security personnel was injured in this attack. The area has been cordoned off for searches”, police said.

Like this: Like Loading...