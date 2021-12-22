Civilian killed, cop injured in terror attacks in Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a civilian in Srinagar’s downtown area and injured a policeman in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district in two separate terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

Police said a civilian identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan of Nawa Kadal was fired upon by terrorists outside his home. He was moved to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. Case registered, investigation going on,” police said.

In a separate incident an assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was injured after terrorists fired upon him in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara, Anantnag. He has been shifted to Srinagar based hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off,” police said.

Security forces have surrounded Bijbehara town to trace the assailants.