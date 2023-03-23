CivilYEN – Centre for Civil Services Examination and BA Programmes Inaugurated at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) through one of its constituent units- The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management scripted a new chapter, with the inauguration of CivilYEN- Centre for Civil services examination and launching of

BA (Bachelor of Arts) Programme at the Dental College Auditorium here, on March 23.

The event began with the prayer, reciting the verses of Chapter ‘Al-Fathh’ meaning ‘The Victory’ by Dr Sayyed Mohammed Miqdad Thangal, YDC followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

Dr Arun A Bhagawath, Principal-YIASCM welcomed the gathering.

Mohammed Ali Roomi, Coordinator-CivilYen gave a brief introduction of the Centre for Civil Services examination and said, “CivilYen will primarily focus on providing training for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services examination, UPSC CMS examination and KPSC examinations”.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya(Deemed to be University) in his presidential address said, “Civil service is indeed the backbone of the society, not only by command but also by prestige. It is a wonderful opportunity to serve the country with pride. CivilYen will bridge the existing gaps and produce Civil Service officers for the future”.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi launched the introductory video officially marking the glorious journey for creating Competent officers of Bureaucracy.

Speaking on the occasion. MLA of Ullal Constituency & Deputy Opposition Leader, Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader said, “I appreciate Yenepoya Management for having the vision for such a glorious initiative. It needs a little bit of courage to initiate such a glorious beginning to produce benefitting individuals for society”.

Jinendra Kotian, District Officer, Minority Welfare Department, Dakshina Kannada said, “Besides producing Medical experts, Yenepoya has come up with an initiative of producing competitive officers understanding its need”.

Prof Dr PL Dharma, Professor of Political Science, at Mangalore University delivered the keynote address at the ceremony and said, “Yenepoya, one of the most privileged institutions have created history today raising many eyebrows. Students of Humanities are not only assets but also liabilities as they are capable of raising fundamental questions”.

The brochure for the newly launched Bachelor of Arts programme was released by the dignitaries.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor-YU, Dr Gangadhara Somayaji KS, Registrar-YU, Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examination-YU, Dr Jeevan Raj, Vice Principal-YIASCM, Dr Shareena P, Vice Principal-YIASCM, Narayan Sukumar, Vice Principal-YIASCM and others were also present.

Dr Sakeena Nasser, HOD, Dept of Humanities and Social Sciences-YIASCM delivered the vote of thanks.

The civil services examination is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country. It is a national competitive examination in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to higher Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service, altogether to a total of 28 services. It is colloquially referred to as the UPSC CSE and is conducted in three phases: A Preliminary examination or Prelims consisting of two objective-type papers (Paper I consisting of General Studies and Paper II, referred to as the Civil Service Aptitude Test or CSAT), and a Main examination or Mains consisting of nine papers of conventional (essay) type, in which two papers are qualifying and only marks of seven are counted; finally followed by a personality test (Interview). A successful candidate sits for 32 hours of examination on average during the complete process spanning around one year.

