CJI Chandrachud visits Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud visited Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri on Friday.

The CJI, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha, directly went to Puri from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to have darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das and puri district administration have given him a rousing welcome at the pilgrim town.

“Chief Justice Chandrachud had visited the temple earlier when he was a judge. This is his first visit after assuming charge as Chief Justice of India. He became emotional while paying obeisance at Lord Jagannath,” said Madhusudan Singhari, a senior servitor of the temple.

The Chief Justice had darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the main temple. He also went to the temples of Devi Bimala and Laxmi besides other deities on the premises, said Singhari.

Chief Justice Chandrachud is scheduled to attend a national conference on ‘Digitisation, Paperless Courts and e-initiatives’ at Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack on Saturday.

