CJI Sharad Aravind Bobde on pilgrimage to Sringeri

Mangaluru, (UNI) : Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Aravind Bobde, who arrived here

last night, left for Sringeri Mutt on Thursday morning.

After overnight stay in a private hotel, Justice Bobde left for Sringeri by helicopter.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made in the wake of the visit of the Chief Justice of India.

Police had also made Zero Traffic on the route taken by the CJI.