Clarification on Viral Video on Social Media about Girl’s Indecent Behaviour with Police

Mangaluru: The police commissioner has clarified about a video of a girl misbehaving with the police officers that has gone viral on social media.

According to the police commissioner, on September 1, at around 6:50 a.m., a girl was misbehaving at the Ganesh Medical Store at Pumpwell. The Excise department officers thought that the girl was under the influence of drugs and thought of taking her for a medical examination. But the girl misbehaved with them too.

Immediately the excise department officers informed the Mangaluru East Police and took her to the police station. But the girl misbehaved with them too while she was inquiring about her whereabouts. The women police then managed to shift her to the Excise department vehicle and took her to the hospital.

After the medical test, there was no evidence of consumption of drugs. Later, the parents of the girl were informed. At present, she is admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The case of misbehaving by the girl with the police and the Excise department officers is being investigated by the Mangaluru East police.

