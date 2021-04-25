Spread the love



















Clash between Inmates at District Sub Jail, Two Injured

Mangaluru: Two prisoners were injured in a clash between the inmates at the district Sub jail here on April 25.

According to Police commissioner Sashi Kumar, the accused Sameer who was arrested in a robbery case in Panambur who is in jail since July 2020 on April 25 assaulted Ansar another inmate who was arrested in the Mulki Police station limits last month.

Sameer used kitchen items and assaulted Ansar and Jainuddin who was arrested in the Moodbidri Dacoity case.

Ansar has been injured in his arm and leg and Jainuddin has been in the shoulder and back.

Police commissioner Sashi Kumar visited the District Jail to assess the situation and further investigations.