Clash between spectators during IPL match in Delhi

A few spectators clashed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here even as an IPL match was being played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



The incident happened on Saturday. A senior police official said that the incident of scuffle between a few spectators sitting in the public enclosure at the Mohinder Amarnath Stand, occurred during the IPL match.

The official said that during a match policemen always remain present in the public enclosure in uniform as well as plain clothes. An officer present in that enclosure immediately intervened and separated them.

“All the spectators were pacified and no complaint was made by either party. They were warned and bound to sit peacefully. On inquiry, it was found that it was started with arguments between a few people on a petty issue of blocking the view,” the official said.

The police said that no complaint was given by anyone with regard to the incident and that the matter was settled amicably.

