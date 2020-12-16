Spread the love



















Class Teacher Gretta D’Souza of Reputed School Found Dead in Well at Bikkarnakatte

Mangaluru: As per reports it is learnt that a Class Teacher of a reputed school in Mangaluru committed suicide by jumping into the well at her residence in Bikkarnakatte, on Wednesday morning, 16 December 2020.

The deceased has been identified as Gretta D’Souza, who is believed to be in her forties.

The reason for her to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. In the meantime, the police are investigating the case.

More details will be updated