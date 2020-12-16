Spread the love



















Class Teacher of VI Std Gretta D’Souza of St Teresa School Found Dead in Well

Mangaluru: As per reports it is learnt that a Class Teacher of VI std of St Teresa School, Bendore, Mangaluru committed suicide by jumping into a well, on Wednesday morning, 16 December 2020.

The deceased has been identified as Gretta D’Souza, who is believed to be in her forties.

The reason for her to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. In the meantime, the police are investigating the case.

