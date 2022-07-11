Class-wise Parent-Teachers Meetings 2022-23 at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: “Alone we can do little, together we can do much”! St Aloysius Gonzaga School organized class-wise Parent-Teachers meetings, on the following days: Pre-KG-Class II on 4th July, Class VI to VIII on 6th July, Class IX to XI on 7th July and Class III to V on 8th July 2022.

Ms Rikitha Pais, a pediatric counsellor at Father Muller Medical College was the resource person for Parent-Teacher meetings of Pre-KG – II and Class III – V. She explained the different types of parenting and the best type of parenting that could be adopted for each age group. She also insisted on being a role model to the children rather than advice.

The resource person for the PT meetings of classes VI-VIII and IX-XI, Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor, Professor and Head of department of Psychiatry at Father Muller Medical College, spotlighted on ‘Parenting – An Art’ with concrete examples. Parents must build faith in their children and encourage them to compete with themselves rather than comparing themselves to their peers. She further asserted to find a balance between monitoring and allowing more freedom.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo briefed the ethos of the institution, academic curriculum, teaching methodologies, assessment pattern, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities conducted throughout the year and the role of parents in education. He further emphasized on the importance of time management and avoiding distractions that may have adverse effects on their academics. When the parents and teachers work together in the best interests of the child, the child is likely to reap academic and social benefits and a sense of wellbeing.

The Parent-Teacher meetings came to an end with an interactive question-answer session between the resource person and the parents. Academic related queries were answered by the Principal.