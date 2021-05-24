Spread the love



















Class XII Duo Amol & Adhvik Create Website ‘www.covidwarzonedk.com‘ for info on Covid-19

Mangaluru: India has been hit by a devastating second wave, and the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down. It is during this time that the people need as much help as they can get. The main objective of COVID Warzone, is to help the people of Mangaluru as much as possible, by providing all the necessary resources, just one click away. Started by two Class 12 students, Amol Mendonca and Adhvik Hegde of Mangaluru, whose aim is to make all the essential information as easily accessible as possible, all in one website. Amol Mendonca and Adhvik Abhyudith Hegde are Class 12 students, who recently launched a Covid-19 website that aggregates useful information. Amol and Adhvik would work till wee hours until 3 am to get this web on. They didn’t even disclose their plans to their parents until the website went live. Launched on 15 May 2021, until now the web has got 8,500 plus views.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Amol Mendonca said “After I and Adhvik realised that Dakshina Kannada lacked an easily accessible, convenient and user-friendly database, we decided to launch this unique website. We also found out there was not much data available online regarding Covid-19 relief in Mangaluru, prior to the launching of our web. The information that was available was scattered, and therefore, to help people get details of food delivery or ambulance service all at one site we came up with www.covidwarzonedk.com. Planning on creating this web started from 1 May”.

Amol Mendonca & Adhvik Abhyudith Hegde

Amol further said, “The first thing we did was compile all data available so far. Even with coaching classes for JEE, we both managed to work only late nights, sometimes till the wee hours, and we are happy our efforts were successful in creating this web for the benefit of the people. Since this is a crisis and the pandemic is affecting thousands of people, many dying of the virus, we decided to launch the website at the earliest. We opted for partial coding and importing already available designs. We reached out to a couple of doctors on social media and got them on board for a free consultation. We’re in talks with a few others,” Also speaking to Team Mangalorean, Adhvik said, “We haven’t stopped here, but are looking to improve and add more data to the website so that people get more knowledge about the virus. We hope to expand it to the taluk level. Working on this project along with preparing for JEE is definitely a challenge. Amol and I are hoping to collaborate on more projects. The lack of a user-friendly resource database in the city on Covid-19 prompted us to create this website. Created in just a few days, we hope this website can ease the struggle of the people who are scrambling to find emergency resources in the city”. Amol Mendonca and Adhvik Abhyudith Hegde are Class 12 students of Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru. Amol, son of architect Ashok Mendonca and homemaker Surbhi, and Adhvik, son of Sitaram Hegde and Smitha Hegde-both entrepreneurs, and have been best friends since childhood. Ashok Mendonca speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I feel proud of my son and also his buddy Adhvik for creating this web in the time of the hour, where people are waiting to get the right and needed information pertaining to the pandemic. Both these youngsters used their academic knowledge to solve real-time issues and have done it independently. Data on simple issues from food delivery service to Union government guidelines have been compiled. The website is about relevant Covid-19 resources and provides details of hospitals, laboratories, ambulance services, food delivery services, among others. To verify numbers, they took the help of five friends, and here we have a very informative web providing the needed information on Covid-19″. www.covidwarzonedk.com provides a neatly complied and user-friendly list of resources, which include –



List of Ambulance services, labs that conduct home COVID-19 tests, free food services for COVID positive patients, and more. Additionally, users can also avail themselves of a free consultation with a Doctor by filling out a form. The website also aims to combat the rampant rise in misinformation by the inclusion of a news section, which provides live updates from the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare’s Twitter as well as important circulars from various government sources.• Call Ambulance services and labs which provide home RT-PCR testing with just one click. List of Ambulance services, labs that conduct home COVID-19 tests, free food services for COVID positive patients, and more. Additionally, users can also avail themselves of a free consultation with a Doctor by filling out a form. The website also aims to combat the rampant rise in misinformation by the inclusion of a news section, which provides live updates from the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare’s Twitter as well as important circulars from various government sources.• Call Ambulance services and labs which provide home RT-PCR testing with just one click. • Get the latest COVID-19 news, government circulars, and analytics• Free consultation with a Doctor

• Forum to request for Emergency Essentials such as Beds, Oxygen Cylinders etc.

• Free Food Delivery For COVID-19 patients, and more! Log on to: https://www.covidwarzonedk.com

