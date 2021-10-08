Spread the love



















Classes 1-5 to Reopen in Karnataka after Dasara – Minister B C Nagesh

Udupi: The state government is getting ready to reopen offline classes for Standards 1st to 5th after the Dasara festival, said state education minister B C Nagesh.

Minister B C Nagesh speaking to media persons in Udupi on October 8 said, “By God’s grace the Covid positivity rate is decreasing in the state. Many districts have registered zero positivity rates and experts have also suggested reopening the schools. In this regard, the Chief Minister will be conveying the task force committee meeting soon”.

The Minister further said, “We are starting the schools as per the opinion of the expert committee and offline classes to students are not compulsory. Offline and Online will be conducted. Presently attendance of students is satisfactory. but due to network issues, rural students have faced a lot of problems with online classes and 90% of them prefer Offline classes”.

The minister also said that the midday meal system will restart after the Dasara. The education department has already given instructions to all the district officers.

Like this: Like Loading...