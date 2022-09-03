Clear to partly cloudy weather likely in J&K



Srinagar: Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” MeT department official said.

Srinagar had 18.2, Pahalgam 12 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 7.3, Leh 10.9 and Kargil 15.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.5, Katra 22.4, Batote 17, Banihal 15.8 and Bhaderwah 17.8 as the minimum temperature.

