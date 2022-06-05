CLOCK on Rs 1 Crore CLOCK TOWER has Stopped Working for the 14th Time

Mangaluru: On 5 June 2022, after the Sunday mass at Milagres Church, Hampankatta, passing by the Clock Tower built at a whopping cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, I noticed that the clock on top has once again stopped working. This is probably the 14th time since its inception in November 2019. While my watch showed 10 am, the tower clock read 8 am on one side, and 8.05 am on the other side. No idea when the four clocks might have stopped working. This is not a good sign for this ‘Smart Clock’ belonging to a developing ‘Smart City-Mangaluru’.

Even if you buy a cheap watch or a small clock from any of the city’s street vendors at a low price between Rs 150-Rs 300, they will work perfectly for at least a couple of years with no problems, till they run out of battery power – but here we have an EXPENSIVE clock installed on the New Clock Tower in the City, built at a cost of nearly Rs 90 lakhs to Rs 1 crore and since its launch date in November 2019, it has already STOPPED working, at least 14 times – or maybe more.

Yes, Mangaluru city got back its clock tower after twenty-five years since the iconic Clock Tower was demolished. Four huge clocks with ultra-modern digital movements with illuminated dials and classical numbering and hands were installed in the newly built clock tower at the same site where the old one existed. who have been manufacturing clocks since 1939? The city had no clock tower of its own since the old clock tower was brought down more than 25 years back.

The Old Clock Tower in the 80’s/90…..

The present Clock Tower as of June 2022!

Mangaluru City Corporation had given a big push to the revival of the clock tower at a cost of nearly Rs 90 lakhs plus being part of the ‘Smart City project’. The citizens of Mangaluru city wonder how Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) could spend such a huge amount on a clock when many important developments work like roads, drainage systems, and footpaths are still pending. And now, the all-new clock of the New Clock Tower is not working – not for the FIRST time, but for the 14th. Who is to be blamed? Or who cares?

There might be A Most Expensive Clock Tower somewhere else in a city around the world, but for us Mangaloreans, when we look at the huge amount spent on this Clock Tower in the city, surely it seems like it is the “Most Expensive Clock Tower in the World”? Why did our Mangaluru City Corporation officials, including the then MCC Mayor Mrs Kavitha Sanil, spend lakhs of tax-payers money to reconstruct a “Clock Tower” near Town Hall in the City, which was demolished two decades ago to make way for smooth flow of traffic?

The same funds spent on this silly project could have been used to rectify the bunch of dilapidated/potholed roads which are the need of the hour. Only people with no common sense would come up with such a project. What is the point in making the city look ‘smart’ this way? This project is one of the biggest blunders created by our former Mayor during her tenure. Who the heck looks at this clock tower for the time? The structure is high enough that you may even develop neck pain looking at the clock.

And now MSCL is spending more money by creating a garden island surrounding the Clock Tower. Unfortunately, the main clock on this tower has not been working quite a few times. Show me any project completed under Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) which is perfect and done following the standard procedures. I can bet there will not be a single one. But no one cares since it is public money, right?! That’s the theme for everything undertaken at the taxpayers’ expense in the state. For that matter, even in cities like Mangaluru, from walkways for pedestrians to new roads for motorists, none of these projects are done right.

Do we have a city administration at all, where someone takes responsibility? Do administrators ever walk around, ever mingle in the crowds to see what life is like for the average resident? Commissioners come and commissioners go, and the ‘body’ remains the same – “a den of corruption” as former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde once remarked. We, the hapless residents, cover our noses and mouths – literally and figuratively – and step gingerly and go about our daily business as best as we can.

Groaning, or sometimes just switching off because we don’t have either the time or the energy. And the authorities bank on that sad truth. That is the tragedy of today’s Mangaluru. That those who should be answerable, get away with impunity.

The old clock tower which was demolished was 45 feet high, but the present one is 75 feet in height. The new clock was built at Nayak’s Clock factory in Jeppu, while the motor and the controller were imported from Italy. It is an all-weather clock with an LED back-light and is maintenance-free. It has an hourly striking feature that is attached to a 150-watt amplifier so that the sound can be heard up to 50 metres from the tower. “We are privileged to get back the clock tower at the same spot and continue the family legacy. Our family has been in the business or rather a passion of timekeeping since 1939 when my dad late Vaman Nayak started the business in that year”, said Chandra Nayak, a member of the Nayak’s family when the clock was installed.

On a final note, nearly Rs 90 lakhs plus spent for a Clock Tower. Amazing figure, isn’t it? How do the citizens of Mangaluru wish that the Administration, City Corporation or whoever is in charge of this project had used this big money for the city’s bad roads, drainage systems, footpaths, and cleaning garbage on the roadside. How we wish you took a walk like a common man on our roads, especially when it rains, to get a feeling of the life of a poor man or a common citizen of our city. Please for the sake of the citizens, avoid spending taxpayers’ money on unwanted projects and learn to put our money into our city systems!!”