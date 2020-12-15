Spread the love



















Cloth bag bank to help Gurugram become polythene free



Gurugram: In a bid to improve the city’s position in the cleanliness list in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 and make the city polythene free, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has set up the first ‘Cloth Bag Bank’ here.

The first of its kind in the city, the Bag Bank was set up on Monday in the New Basti area of Gurugram by the MCG in collaboration with the ‘Buland Awas Welfare Society’.

It was inaugurated by former Corporation Councillor Dalip Sahni in the presence of dignitaries and women of self-help groups. More than 20 women are associated with this Bag Bank, which is providing cloth bags to eliminate polythene in various market areas.

In a boost to this initiative, Sodhi Supermarket in Sector-46 sought 12,000 cloth bags from the Bag Bank.

So far, these women have provided more than 20,000 bags in Sector-23, Business Centre Sushant Lok-1, Wazirabad Mandi and Harijan Basti, etc.

According to the MCG officials, the main purpose of the Bag Bank is to make Gurugram polythene free. Under this, citizens are being made aware to use cloth bags instead of polythene. These cloth bags will be made available in different market areas instead of polyethylene. Bag Banks will provide bags ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 20.

“Anyone can come to Bag Bank and exchange old clothes and plastic bottles for these cloth bags. Cloth collection boxes will be installed in different locations across the city to make people aware. This type of Bag Bank will be established in all wards,” said Kuldeep Singh, president of the Buland Awas Welfare Society.

During the event, Cleanliness Brand Ambassador of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, Kuldeep Singh, Director of Bag Bank Sarika, Senior Sanitary Inspector Vijendra Sharma and other dignitaries were also present.