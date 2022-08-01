Cloudy sky, light to moderate rain likely in J&K



Srinagar: Mainly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

“Mainly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K”, a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 17 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 13.2 and Gulmarg 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 9.7 degrees, Leh 10.1 and Kargil 17 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.5 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 17.6, Banihal 16.8 and Bhaderwah 17.8 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar: A man enjoys boat ride in the Dal Lake amidst rains in Srinagar on July 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

