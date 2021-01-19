Spread the love



















CM B S Yediyurappa takes part in Puja Rituals at Anegudde Temple

Kundapur: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part in ‘Ganahoma’ at the Sri Vinayaka Temple, Anegudde, in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

By taking part in the Ganahoma, CM B S Yediyurappa offered Poornahuthi to the sacred fire. On account of the CM’s visit, devotees were not allowed inside the Temple.

Later Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that he took part in the puja rituals to get some rest from political activities and for peace.

The Karnataka government would present the state budget in the first week of March. He has been assessing the current financial situation and weighing various aspects before allocating grants to different heads.

“The state’s legislative assembly session will start from February 28, and we will discuss how the budget should be done this time given the backdrop of financial constraints due to the pandemic. But we will present a budget acceptable to all”.

Regarding the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, the CM said that it would be done within two or three days after holding discussions. When asked about the disgruntled BJP MLA Renukacharya’s meeting with party leaders in Delhi, the CM said that he has already spoken to Renukacharya and the latter would meet him later in the day to sort out the differences.



