CM Barper! CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai to make His Maiden Visit to Mluru on 12-13 Aug

CM Kudlag Barper, Road Clean Malther! Trash Cleaned, Potholes Filled, etc for CM’s Visit. CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai to make His Maiden Visit to Mangaluru on 12-13 Aug

Mangaluru: Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai will be in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday 12 August and Friday 13 August , chairing meetings and attending various programmes. Arriving at the Mangaluru International Airport this morning at 10.45 am from Bengaluru, CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures at the Nethravathi Auditorium at the Zilla Panchayat premises at 11.30 am. After the meeting there, he will leave to Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital at 3.30 pm.

Thereafter, He will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex, Rajatadri-Manipal at 4.00 pm.Thereafter, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, He will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala border to check containment measures. Minister for Health and Medical Education K Sudhakar too will be traveling with the CM during the two-day programme. The Chief Minister will leave for Bengaluru at 11.30 am on Friday. 13 August.



Wouldn’t it be nice if the new Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Somappa Bommai makes at least one visit per month to our City, so that our filthy roads, potholed roads, and dilapidated roads get an extreme-makeover-like it is done now prior to his arrival to Kudla aka Mangaluru this morning, Thursday 12 August after landing at Mangaluru International Airport. And this is how our netas and Mangaluru City Corporation Officials play games in order to please the CM or PM when they make a visit to our City. City roads have already got a facelift, wild grass has been trimmed, thrash cleaned, potholes filled etc ahead of the chief minister’s visit.

It is learnt that the Mayor has ordered the civic administration to fill the potholes and clean the roads, including trimming of wild grass. And this morning, the vicinity around Hotel Ocean Pearl, Kodialbail Mangaluru, where the grass had grown for months, has been cleaned-Bah humbug! Civic officials were directed to fill all potholes on war-footing before the CM’s visit – and everyone was seen working hard on Wednesday and this morning. Even the officials concerned were ordered to repair defunct streetlights on the roads. “We have already started cleaning the city roads. We are cleaning both sides of the roads. Moreover, pruning of tree branches along the roads has been undertaken wherever necessary,” an MCC official said. But, why only clean and repair roads real good, why not keep them clean and in perfect condition all year long?

Just like when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Mangaluru City couple of years ago, all the roads which he traveled during his City visit, including Maravoor on the way to Airport got repaired, and similarly, when Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, visited the city on his way to National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) for taking part in the 17th Annual Convocation/Diamond Jubilee -Year a couple of years ago, our then beloved Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, had issued orders to the concerned authorities of PWD/NHAI to start repairing the dilapidated NH road from Kulur to NITK and beyond, at the earliest.And now at the pathetic and dilapidated condition of the NH road all the way from Baikampady till Kulur and beyond. Are they waiting for the PM or CM to travel on that stretch of the road, for road repair?

However, where was our DC all these months, when common and hardworking people faced hardships and all kinds of inconveniences traveling on the pathetic and dilapidated NH road starting from Kulur to Surathkal, and far beyond. So it seems like our District Administration is only concerned about the safety and smooth ride of our beloved Vice President of India, but give damn to the safety and hazardous conditions faced by the motorists taking this stretch of this NH road, and even paying the toll.

But just look at the double standard games our district officials play in order to please the Chief Minister, so he could have a smooth ride, instead of the bumpy ride on these pathetic roads filled with potholes, or let’s call them, CRATERS? For the last so many months, when the stretch of Maravoor-Bajpe road was completely potholed and damaged, no one cared to repair it- but now during CM’s visit to the City, the officials have woken up to show their keen responsibilities?

Now in order to facilitate the smooth flow of CM’s motorcade, on this stretch of NH road, our “DEDICATED??” officials have shown their keen interest and dedication, not to satisfy the common people, but the CM of Karnataka. All these months they were not worried about the hardship tax-paying motorists were facing travelling on this dilapidated road.

And if our officials are only worried of the roads during Netas visits, it would be nice if PM, or Governor or CM of Karnataka, among other top VVIP’s, make frequent visits to DK, so that our pathetic potholed roads and NH’s get an EXTREME-MAKEOVER! It would be nice if our MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath takes our CM around the Kankanady Pumpwell vicinity/Kulur vicinity/ Bunder areas and few other potholed places, so that the potholed roads in that area could get fixed. On a final note, anyways, nothing much can be done when we have OFFICIALS WHO PLAY GAMES- India will be India for the next few hundred more years, when we could see real changes in the system-until then we the citizens will have to keep our fingers crossed until we see a Real Difference and a Real Change.

