CM Bommai announces Rs5 cr for Police Welfare Fund

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs5 cr grant for the Police Welfare Fund.

Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, crime can be controlled if the Police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The State government is proud of its Police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country.

Conscience and humanity are important

Maintaining peace, order in the society and ensuring the security of the people is the duty of the Police department. Discipline, efficiency and integrity is very important in the force. Our Police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order, Bommai said.

Forensic laboratories play an important role in crime detection and nabbing the criminals. Police stations with Forensic, Narcotics and Cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru. Stations in Hubballi and Ballari too are being upgraded, he said and instructed upgradation of Forensic labs in Shivamogga and other places.

Strengthening the Intelligence

Intelligence of the Police too is very important. The intelligence wing of the Police would be strengthened by a new training system and additional staff strength, Bommai said.

Welfare programme

State government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of Police personnel. Better health services, bandobast allowance, promotions, approval for construction of 10000 houses, and grant of Rs100 cr for health services for the Police are among them, Bommai said.

Police Modernisation

State government has made full utilisation of grants by the Centre for Police modernisation. A huge modernisation programme is needed to prevent cyber crimes and drug running. “We need to change the situation where crime leads the law to a situation where the law is ahead of the crime and criminals,” Bommai said.

War against Narcotics

Karnataka Police have declared a war against narcotics. Karnataka Police have set a record in seizure of narcotics in the country. Criminals are being punished under the new rules. The war against narcotics should go on relentlessly, Awareness should be created among school and college students against drug addiction, he said.