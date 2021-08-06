Spread the love



















CM Bommai Announces Weekend Curfew in 8 Districts including DK

Mangaluru: In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some districts, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has announced a weekend curfew in 8 districts including Dakshina Kannada on August 6.

The weekend curfew has been imposed in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajnagar, Kodagu, Belagavi, Vijayapur, Bidar and Kalburgi bordering Kerala and Maharastra.

Before imposing the weekend curfew, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai discussed the present COVID situation in the state with senior officers of various departments and the COVID Taskforce at his residence office “Krishna”.

Strict measures have been taken to contain COVID. In this connection, the weekend curfew will be strictly imposed in Kerala and Maharashtra border districts. The night curfew will be effective from August 6 all over the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

