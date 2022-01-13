CM Bommai Appeals to End the Padayatra

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar to give up their plans to continue the Mekedatu Padayatra.

The Chief Minister in a press release has expressed his readiness to take all necessary measures for the Mekedatu project taking opposition leaders also into confidence.

Pointing to the prevailing situation Bommai said, “the third wave of Corona which is proving to be severe has affected the people, especially the children.

Under the prevailing circumstances it is not appropriate in the interest of public health to conduct programmes like Padayatra by gathering the people.”

Already the Honourable High Court too has strongly expressed a similar view and it is also the public opinion, Bommai said.

“Therefore I appeal to you to give up the continuation of your Padayatra. Let us together face the Corona and in the coming days all of us shall unitedly take measures for the implementation of the Mekedatu project,” Bommai said.