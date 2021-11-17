Spread the love



















CM Bommai assures action for crop loss compensation

Bengaluru: Survey to assess the crop losses is being done and action is being taken to disburse the compensation soon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of Bengaluru Technology Summit he acknowledged the huge loss suffered by farmers who had grown paddy, vegetables and fruits. Survey to assess the crop losses is being conducted and measures would be initiated to pay compensation for farmers soon, he said.

Agriculture and Horticulte departments had been instructed to submit comprehensive report on the losses suffered. Reacting to the letter written by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah on crop loss compensation, the Chief Minister said, action had been initiated to address the issue even before Siddaramaiah wrote to him.

Adopt atleast one Vachana of Basavanna, it would make our life worthy: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: “Life would be worth living if we adopt atleast one of the 21,000 Vachanas propagated by followers of Basava philosophy,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Basavanna is more relevant now than ever before. Vachanas are not just to listen, but to adopt them in our life, bring change for the better in our lives,” Bommai said speaking at an award presentation function organised by Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat and Ramanashree Pratishtana said,

The Chief Minister presented the Ramanashree Sharana Life Time achievement award for Gururaja Karajagi and released the book ‘Kshana Hothu Ani Muthu-Part 9’ written by S Shadakshari.

Bommai lauded the contribution of Karajagi in incorporating ethics in education and propagating Vachana literature.

