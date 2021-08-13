Spread the love



















CM Bommai Calls for Organ Donation

Udupi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraja Bommai on Friday, August 13 announced that he will pledge organ donation and people should come forward for the same.

He was speaking to media persons while he was returning from Manipal to Mangaluru Airport on Friday. Today on world organ donation day, I urge people to register themselves as such a decision can give happiness not only to individuals but also numerous families. People should be educated about the need to donate organs and how their actions give a new lease of life to the receiver, he said.

CM Bommai also said that there is a urgent need to increase voluntary donation of organs like eyes, lever kidney for transplantation to the needy. He appealed to the general public to come forward to donate the organs of brain dead persons.

State Health and family welfare minister Dr Sudhakar and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat were present.

