CM Bommai condoles death of AG Kodgi

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the death of senior BJP leader AG Kodgi, who had headed the Third Finance Commission.

Kodgi, who started his public life as a member of Taluk Board was later elected to the State Assembly from the Byndoor constituency. He had also served as the Chairman of Third Finance Commission. He is a role model for others in public life. The credit for grooming many young leaders in the Coastal region should go to him, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in his condolence message.

“The State has lost a veteran gentleman politician. I pray to the almighty to give strength to the bereaving family members and his followers to bear this grief,” Bommai said.