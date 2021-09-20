Spread the love



















CM Bommai had Once Planned to Join Congress – Ex-minister Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “Chief Minister Basavraja Bommai had once planned to join the Congress party. Bommai had met Congress leader Oscar Fernandes”, said former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake speaking to Media persons at Perdoor here on September 20.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “Basavaraj Bommai is not an RSS or Sangh Parivar person. His father was in the Janatha Dal. While JDS leader MP Prakash was joining Congress, Bommai also had contacted the Congress leaders”.

Sorake further said, “BJP will never accept Bommai’s Secular administration. BJP wants people like Yogi Adithyanath. Don’t know How long Bommai will be in the CM seat”.

Responding to BSY’s Operation Congress statement during the BJP state meeting Sorake said, “BJP always makes statements against the Congress party. BJP itself had involved in operation Kamala and formed the government in the state. BSY struggled to bring BJP to power in Karnataka but his party leaders backstabbed him. The BJP high command asked him to step down before completing his tenure”.

“The present BJP government is in the ICU. They came to power promoting Hindutva and now they have started demolishing Temples. Their associate organisations like VHP and others have started to protest against the BJP. Now the government blames the Chief secretary. Is the Chief Secretary ruling Karnataka”? he questioned.

