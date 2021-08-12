Spread the love



















CM Bommai Launches new ICU Block at Wenlock hospital & Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavana in Urwa Stores

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, after landing at Mangaluru International Airport at 10.45 am on Thursday, 12 August 2021 had a busy schedule, where he first inaugurated the new ICU of Medicine Section of district Wenlock hospital. This state-of-the-art facility has a 32-bed ICU which is built at a cost of Rs 124.5 lakh grant under SDRF. The new facility is in addition to the already functioning 35-bed ICU, which is built under the Smart City project. The ICU is equipped with ventilators, monitors and necessary medical instruments. The ventilators can be used in the treatment of children and adults. The ultra-modern central monitoring unit can monitor ventilator parameters from one spot. The medical equipment for ICU, Fowler’s Cot etc is donated by CII and others at a cost of Rs 42.32 lakh.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, CM Bommai said, “I am here to check into the Covid-19 situation and the problems faced at the Karnataka -Kerala border. There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases, and since there is a BIG rise in Covid cases in Kerala, we need to take precautions so that the virus doesn’t spread to Dakshina Kannada and other neighbouring places. Our main aim is to vaccinate people residing near the border, and also those NRI who are waiting to get back to the Gulf to join the duty. People should realize that the government can do only so much in containing the Coronavirus, but it is also the responsibility of the people to adhere to the Covid guidelines, like wearing masks and following social distance. I need the support of everyone in fighting this pandemic for the benefit of everyone. Take it as a serious matter and let’s combat the pandemic”.

Following the programme at Wenlock Hospital, CM Bommai inaugurated the new building of Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavana at Urwa Stores in the city. Later he had a meeting at the Nethravati Auditorium in Zilla Panchayat office, where he interacted with MLA’s, District Administration authorities, and other City Officials as to how to control and contain the growing Coronavirus, which is also claiming lives. He also discussed the plans to tackle the situation at the border areas of Karnataka- Kerala.

CM Bommai was joined by Ministers S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary, K Sudhakar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs U T Khader, Rajesh Naik, Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian, Dr Bharath Shetty, Harish Poonja, Sanjeev Matandoor, D K Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar, SP Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, Deputy Director of District Social Welfare Department, officers of various department and people representatives were among others present.

After the proceedings at Zilla Panchayat office, CM Bommai left for Udupi to lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital scheduled at 3.30 pm. Thereafter, He held a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex, Rajatadri-Manipal at 4.00 pm.CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, He will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala border to check containment measures. Minister for Health and Medical Education K Sudhakar too will be travelling with the CM during the two-day programme. The Chief Minister will leave for Bengaluru at 11.30 am on Friday 13 August.

