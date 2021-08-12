Spread the love



















CM Bommai lays Foundation Stone for 250-bedded Udupi District Govt Hospital

Udupi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for a 250 bedded district Government Hospital at Ajjarkad, Udupi here on August 12.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sudhakar, Social Welfare and backward class development minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Power and Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, DC G Jagadeesh, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, SP N Vishnuvaradhan and others were present.

