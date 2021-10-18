Spread the love



















CM Bommai puts decision to lease out Mysugar on hold; Govt to make efforts to revive the factory

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the cabinet decision to lease out the Mysugar factory in Mandya will be put on hold and an expert committee will be formed to revive the factory. The Government would make all its efforts to revive the factory in the interest of the farmers.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with farmer leaders and elected representatives of Mandya district today in Bengaluru.

Experienced senior officers and experts team will be appointed to Mysugar and steps would be taken for capacity building. The expert team will give its recommendations to the govt within 3 months and those would be discussed in a cabinet meeting.

We will take all necessary steps and see that The factory will begin functioning by the beginning of next season, he said.

Officers have already been directed to provide the information about the financial support required to restart the factory and the working capital required. All options of manufacturing by-products such as distillery, ethanol, co-generation etc would be explored in consultation with experts to make it sustainable and further steps would be taken after discussing these outcomes in cabinet meeting, he added.

Government had decided to revive the factory through LROT in the interest of the farmers. But farmers and elected representatives had opposed this and CM had called the meeting to discuss about the way forward to revive the factory. All groundwork would be made in next three month and the government would run the factory on experimental basis, CM said and sought co-operation from them.

Ministers J.C. Madhuswamy, Narayanagowda, Shankara Patil Munenakoppa, Mandya MP Sumalatha, legislators and farmers from Mandya were present.

