CM Bommai Slams Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi for Vitiating Atmosphere in Society

Udupi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society through the statements.

Talking to reporters while returning to the Udupi Helipad here on Tuesday, November 8, Bommai said that Satish’s statement has hurt the sentiments of the people of this country. The Congress Party is involved in appeasement policy just for the sake of votes and making such half-baked statements without any in-depth study. They are under the wrong impression of getting minority votes through such statements. By doing this, the Congress leaders are trying to disturb the very foundation of the belief of every Indian. Creating problems within any country amount to the act of ‘anti-nationalism’. Everyone must condemn such acts. However, the Congress Party has been acting as if it is supporting such a statement.

Why silence?

The CM questioned the stoic silence of former AICC President Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who shouts at trivial matters. Their silence will indicate their approval of Satish’s statement. If Congress fails to open its mouth if the sentiments of the majority of Hindus are hurt, what does it mean?

Will lose its identity

Bommai said Jarkiholi was still defending his statement and the Congress Party must offer an unconditional apology and regret such a heinous act. If it fails to do so, that party will lose whatever little identity prevails in the country. Already, the electorate of the country has shown the place to the Congress Party. The statement by Satish was not only prejudiced but planned. Seeing statements issued by various people of various parties on different situations against the feelings, thinking and heritage of the Hindus, the time has come not only to stop agitations but also their talks.

If innocent, why scared?

Reacting to MP D K Suresh’s statement on harassment by CBI, he said why Suresh must get scared if he has not done any mistake. On the one hand, the MP says he was ready to face any probe and on the other hand, he complains of harassment.

Gift

On the Congress leaders’ statements on giving the gift of victory to the newly-elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the CM said those leaders have spoken about the Hindus but they too are part of it. “Let us see who will give gifts to whom”.