CM Bommai to Vsit Rain Affected Areas and Take Relief Measures

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit rain affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

Speaking to media persons the Chief Minister said, “Malnad, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the concerned Deputy Commissioners through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works. As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works.”