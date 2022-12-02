‘CM Bommai Trying to Save Wakf Property Culprits involved in Rs 2,30,000 Crore Scam’- Anwar Manipaddy

‘CM Basavaraj Bommai is Trying to Save the Wakf Property Culprits involved in Rs 2,30,000 Crore Scam’- Former State Minorities Commission Chairman under BJP government Anwar Manipaddy

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Kanara Club, Kadri, Mangaluru, former State Minorities Commission Chairman under BJP government Anwar Manippady said, ” Recently in one of the functions of Minority Welfare Department CM Basavaraj Bommai warned the Wakf board that it is not functioning in the right way. He spoke of the Rs 2200 Crores scam and said that the Wakf board must get back those properties which have been embezzled and further said He would support the Wakf board in the fight for Rs 2200 Crores property which has been looted”.

“Either CM Bommai is a Pro-Culprit or has no knowledge of the High court order, Lokayukta report and its observations and Supreme court order to table the report and take proper actions on Anwar Manippady Wakf Scam report of Two lakh Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000), instead CM said that Rs 2200 Crores Scam will be taken up and spoke like Satya Harishchandra from the Mythology. CM has to understand that he as a Chief Minister has to adhere to the supreme court order of tabling the Anwar Manippady Wakf’s scam report of Two lakh Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) and take proper action. If after the enquiry by two retired High Court judges of repute find the report as not true, CM can punish the author of the report even by a capital punishment” added Manipaddy.

He further said, ” It is not the work of the Wakf board to get back the Two lakh Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) embezzled Wakf properties. CM may warn the Wakf Board not to involve anymore in dirty scams failing which the Wakf board authorities will be punished. But the Two lakh Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) worth of Wakf property and corresponding Seven thousand (7,000) pages of evidence, should be enquired into properly and punish the culprits and by supreme court Judgement “ Once Wakf Always Wakf ” and Six acts formulated by the BJP Government in 2013, all the lost properties had to be brought back and the responsibility is with the CM and his government. Government”.

” Come on, Bommai Ji do not wear the garb of the lamb while inside you’re a Fox cunningly trying to save the Two lakhs Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) Wakf property thieves. Bear it in mind that God (Khuda) knows all and can see your vicious scheme of trying to dump the Anwar Manippady Wakf scam report of Two lakhs Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) and save those culprits. Another day in the function you played to the gallery trying to save Rs 2200 Crores property instead of saving two lakhs Thirty thousand Crores (2,30,000) Wakf properties belonging to the poor ignorant Muslims and got lauded by the ignorant Muslim audiences and some of the so-called leaders of the Muslims. I plead with the Muslim Leaders in the BJP Party to be upright and honest and to call a spade a spade. It is the utmost duty of you leaders to fight against Wakf property embezzlement and without fear whichever is the government, if they are indifferent, condemn them through all the media. The Mosque in Sanjeev Nagar in airport road Bengaluru has not been allowed to function after the Covid” added Manipaddy.

Manipaddy further said, ” In Bengaluru Hosur road in Doddanagamangala village a Kabrastan was granted to our community by the High Court and the District Magistrate pass the order to the concerned Department to give Two acres and Eight Guntas of land which is still not allotted for the last ten years. In Dakshina Kannada District in Sullia taluk in Gunadka village a small Kabrastan of Twenty cents is in usage for the last several years. The Government now has ordered to take back Kabrastan. Since it’s in court now, the process is withheld temporarily. Wakf property should be used for general and professional education for poor Muslims and help them come out of poverty. Please remember all of you are answerable one day to the god Almighty”.

While concluding Anwar Manipaddy said, ” I hereby ask ” Dear Bommai Ji, if you are upright and Honest and Clean, table the Anwar Manippady report by the Act and order for a judicial enquiry of the scam and give Justice to the poor Muslims and uphold the concept of our Prime Minister Modi Ji – “ Sabke Saath Sabka Vikaas Sabka Vishvas ” and be remembered for years to come as a good and upright Chief Minister, otherwise you will be Known as the Chief Minister who deceived poor Muslims of their Properties supporting the culprits to save them. Bear it in mind! If not today, someday everyone involved in the scam and every leader who supported scamsters (culprits) will be exposed and go down in History with a name which you would not like”.



