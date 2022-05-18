CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas; families of dead labourers to get Rs 5L each



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday visited the rain-affected localities of the city and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two migrant workers, who were killed at a pipeline work site following a heavy downpour.

Devbrath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh drowned while working in the pipeline project in Bengaluru. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday. They were working inside when the rain intensified by 5 p.m. By 7 p.m., the water level had become very high making it impossible for them to come out.

Bommai also announced Rs 25,000 compensation for those whose houses were inundated with rain water. It is estimated that the water has inundated thousands of houses in the city.

He stated that arrangements for food are being made in localities where it is necessary. Asked about the repeated flow of water into residential areas, Bommai said that it is due to the geographical terrain of the city.

The work on 800 kms of storm water drains has to be completed, while that on 400 kms is yet to be taken up. “This year, we will take up the work and complete it,” he said.

Besides, the storm water drains are encroached upon. Whenever there is heavy rain, the drains overflow causing problems. The drainage system overhaul has been pending for many years and a permanent solution will be found. “I have allotted Rs 1600 crore for the purpose”, Bommai said.

Incessant rains have caused havoc in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Mysuru district is also affected by the rains.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that the rains would continue for three more days.

It has sounded a red alert in the coastal districts and hilly regions of the state for Wednesday. Experts say that due to the cyclone in the south-west Arabian Sea, heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the next 24 hours.

Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Wednesday. However, the heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted normal life.

Traffic on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport highway was thrown out of gear. The vehicles were stranded on the road for more than two hours.