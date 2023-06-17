CM Siddaramaiah Confers Florence Nightingale Award on FMMCH Nurse Precilla D’Souza

Mangaluru: Nurse Precilla Rodrigues who works at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore won the 21st Florence Nightingale award from the Karnataka government on 12 June 2023. It was a proud moment for her as her nomination sent by the Hospital had been selected and kept for final deliberations leading to her being presented with the award.

Nurse Precilla exclaimed it to be the proudest moment for her where institution and thereafter the government felt that she deserved the praise-worthy award. Being handed over the award by the Chief Minister of Karnataka State Siddaramaiah in the presence of various dignitaries made it even more special.

The whole Hospital broke in praise and applause for Nurse Precilla as she returned on receiving the award from Bengaluru. Her colleagues and the doctors were appreciative of her being bestowed such an honour, as they have been always supported by her in times of need.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions echoed the hospitals’ sentiments through an internal circular which appreciated the hard work, ethics and dutifulness of Nurse Precilla. He felt proud that even after 143 years of the institution’s hospital being in existence the nursing care of this hospital resonates all over the globe. Having received the award shows the resilience of a nurse and the patience they have in their vocation.

Nurse Precilla is a spark of talent and skill in the Emergency /Casualty of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital at Kankanady, Mangalore. Her quick thinking and ingenuity have helped save many lives and averted many health crises. Her interest in patient care and coordination throughout the hospital is noteworthy and appreciated even by her patients.

The casualty/emergency is a place where thinking even has no time. Be it accidents, health care or being brought dead is the everyday scene. The staff helming the triage area need to be prudent yet ethical in approach seeing that a little help maximizes the patients’ health. Dedicated and Committed staff need to be posted who know what needs to be done to the patients and also how to communicate with the bystanders.

Nurse Precilla has qualities that befit her to the casualty/emergency area. Her courage and no-nonsense attitude have helped many, even doctors and junior staff in treating patients better. She has received many internal appreciative awards and has been always the go-to nurse in case of faculty or staff emergencies.

Born in Kukkala, Karnataka, currently working as Emergency Ward Nursing In-charge at Father Muller’s Medical College 1250 bed capacity multi-speciality Hospital, Mangalore, she in between has traversed the globe and educated herself to be the best in what she does. She worked as a Senior Charge Nurse and Clinical Resource Nurse in Peritoneal Dialysis Unit At King Fahd Hospital of The

University, Saudi Arabia. (With a 550-bed capacity, 20 wards) JCI Accredited and CBAHI Accredited University Teaching Hospital between April 2006- June 2018; Staff Nurse in Father Muller’s Medical College Hospital Mangalore between April 2000-February 2006, attended many seminars, symposiums and workshops; awarded by nursing service department (FMMCH) on the occasion of 202nd birth anniversary of Florence nightingale, held on 12 May 2022. She has many more laurels that have made her a finalist for the award.

The Management Committee of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital came in full support of nurse Precilla and congratulated her in the Council Hall of the Institutions. Director Fr Richard A Coelho; Administrators Fr Ajith Menezes, Fr Jeevan Sequeira; Asst Administrators Fr Nelson Pais, Fr Rohan Dias, Chief Nursing Officer Sr Dhanya Devasia; Medical Superintendent Dr Uday Kumar; Nursing Superintendent Nurse Helen Lobo; Liaison Officer Dr Kelvin Pais took part in the joyous celebrations.

Nurse Precilla is the wife of Ronald D’Souza and the mother of Reema Treeza D’Souza. Reema has taken off into healthcare as her ambition in life is to work in the health field and to help people like her mom studying MBBS in the Father Muller Medical College in 1st year now.

Like this: Like Loading...