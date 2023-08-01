CM Siddaramaiah directs police to invoke ‘Goonda Act’ against drug peddlers

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the city and the district police to invoke the ‘Goonda Act’ against those indulging in narcotic drugs supply and peddling in Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district police limits respectively.

Chairing a district review meeting here, Siddaramaiah was not pleased with the response from the City Police Commissioner about the steps being taken to curb the drug menace.

“Arrest them under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Gamblers, Goondas (Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates) Act, 1985,” he said.

He also directed the police to initiate stern action against those indulging in moral policing activities, irrespective of any group or allegiance to any philosophy.

Stating that he would get an order issued for payment of Rs 5 lakh compensation towards complete damage to houses owing to rains on Tuesday itself, Siddaramaiah said permanent protection work would be undertaken against sea erosion across the coast.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over falling education as well as health indexes in Dakshina Kannada and sought response from officers concerned.

“DK was third in health index in 2015 and now 23rd, “ he said. He directed the District Health Officer to ensure doctors posted in rural areas resided in official quarters in the same location.

Siddaramaiah said his government has enhanced the subsidised diesel quota for the coastal fishermen from 1.5 lakh kilo litres to 2 lakh KL thereby providing Rs 250 crore assistance. The government would also provide Rs 20 crore for upgrading 4,000 traditional boats from using kerosene engine to petrol engine this fiscal in the coast.

District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, elected representatives from the district and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...