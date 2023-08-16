‘CM Siddaramaiah is SAVIOUR of Women in State’- Woman who Applied for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

CM Siddaramaiah is a SAVIOUR of Women in the State’- An elderly Woman who applied for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme at the Mangaluru City Corporation office building, Lalbagh, Mangaluru. Even though the last date to apply for the scheme was 15 July 2023, it was extended to a further date. As per sources those who applied for the scheme will begin, receiving the Rs. 2,000 payments from 16 August 2023 (HOPEFULLY) directly facilitating their transfer to the beneficiaries bank accounts.

The motive of this scheme is to provide financial benefits for the women who are heads of their families. The official website www.sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in was open from 19th July 2023 to submit the Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Online Form 2023 and then the government will shortlist all the applicants to receive the amount directly in the bank account. The government will give you a finance of Rs 2000/- per month and it will be going to 2 years as per the scheme rules and regulations. Candidates should check out the complete eligibility for this scheme and once you verify your eligibility can apply for this scheme as per the requirements.

Only female applicants are eligible for this Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Apply Online in 2023. This scheme is for those whose family annual income does not exceed 2 lakhs. In Karnataka, many families are living below the poverty line and they are living on the basis of daily income. So the Governmbased ona has decided to give financial benefits to those families whose income is less than the criteria. The government has promised to provide the expenses of daily needs to all those applicants and will also give relief in the prices of LPG.

64-year-old Mrs Seethalaxmi Shettigar speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” No Karnataka chief minister so far has provided such benefits, especially for the women, other than our beloved CM Siddaramaiah, which I proudly say that he is a SAVIOUR of the hard-working WOMEN in the state. Receiving just a minimum pension every month, this scheme which gives us Rs 2000 every month will benefit us a lot, when the prices of commodities and living is skyrocketing. The five schemes launched by the barethe government under CM Siddaramaiah like the Gruha Jyoti: Gruha Lakshmi; Anna Bhagya; Shakti; and Yuva Nidhi need to be appreciated. May God bless our CM and his team in the government”.

Ms Sheryl Rodrigues, a young mother of two kids said, ” Apart from the Karnataka government offering free rides to women on KSRTC run buses, this Gruha Lakshmi scheme aKSRTC-units us a lot. Since I travel from Farangipet to Mangaluru six days a week for work, the offer of Shakti Scheme where I can travel free of charge on KSRTC buses has helped me immensely. Raising two kids as a single mother with a low income has been very hard, but thanks to CM for his initiative of giving Rs 2000 monthly to the women to use for their household expenses need to be appreciated and commended. Long needs Siddaramaiah and the other cabinet ministers who have come to the rescue of people, especially women in their financial needs”

The eligibility criteria for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: The scheme is open to women from Antyodaya, BPL, and APL households.; Beneficiaries are those recognized as family heads on Antyodaya, BPL, and APL ration cards issued by the Government.; Women must be the head of their families.; Only one woman per family can avail of the scheme’s benefits; Women and their husbands should not be paying income tax.; Women who are government employees are not eligible.; Applicants must be residents of Karnataka and possess proper documents.

Documents needed for filling out the Lakshmi Scheme application form: Aadhaar card; Ration card; Domicile certificate; Bank account details; Husband’s Aadhaar card; Mobile number; Photograph; Declaration of woman as the head of the family income-related documents (if applicable)

