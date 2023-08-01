CM Siddaramaiah makes Surprise Visit to Govt. Girls Hostel Bannanje

Udupi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an unannounced visit to the Government girl’s hostel and interacted with the students during his visit to Udupi district on Tuesday, August 1.

Siddaramaiah after visiting the Padubidri sea erosion area, suddenly decided to visit the government Girl’s hostel at Bannanje.

During the visit, a girl student asked the CM to provide Laptops to Degree students. The chief minister assured the students that he would look into the matter in the coming days.

The chief minister also took information about the food provided to them in the hostel and asked them to give any suggestions for improvements in the food. Students can complain to the district minister Laxmi Hebbalkar if they face any problems in the hostel.

District minister in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidya Kumari, SP Akshay Machindra, leaders Vinay Kumar Sorake, Gopal Poojary, Ivan D’Souza and others were present.

