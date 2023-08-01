CM Siddaramaiah Visits Sea Erosion Area at Uchila, Batapady

Mangaluru: The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on his maiden visit to Dakshina Kannada district after becoming the CM, visited the sea erosion-affected areas of Uchila, Batapady on August 1.

CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the International Airport in Bajpe on August 1, morning. From the airport, the CM went to Udupi and inspected the areas damaged due to sea erosion at Padubidri. Later in the afternoon, after a meeting with the officials at the Zilla Panchayat, CM. In the evening CM Siddaramaiah visited the sea erosion areas of Uchila, Batapady.

Speaking to the media persons, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Today we have visited the sea erosion areas in Uchila, Batapady. Last year also, there was sea erosion in this area. The strong waves and the increase in water level in the area have caused sea erosion. We will find a permanent solution to this problem. In Udupi, Mangaluru and Karwar districts there is a problem of sea erosion. We will surely take all the necessary measures to check the sea erosion”.

Speaker U T Khader briefed about the sea erosion in Bettampady. District Minister-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and other Congress leaders accompanied CM Siddaramaiah during his visit to Uchila, Batapady.

Like this: Like Loading...