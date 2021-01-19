Spread the love



















CM Yediyurappa Lays Foundation Stone for Long Pending Hejamadi Fisheries Harbour

Udupi: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the fisheries harbour at Hejamadi here on January 19.

In his message, B S Yediyurappa said, “The project was announced in last year’s budget and the state cabinet during a meeting held recently, agreed to release funds for its construction. The central government’s share is Rs 69.30 crore and the state Rs 111.54 crore. The Union government has already released Rs 13.86 crore out of its share for the construction of the harbour, which is expected to reduce the pressure on both Malpe and Mangalore harbours significantly”.

CM B S Yediyurappa further said, “The state government is committed to ensuring the fishermen’s safety and enhancing their income and providing necessary assistance. The state with a shoreline of 320 km and around 8000 hectares of backwaters has played an essential role in the nation’s fisheries sector”.

CM B S Yediyurappa also said, “The state government has implemented various schemes for the fishermen’s socio-economic betterment. The government has waived around Rs 60 crore loans availed by the fishermen. The budgetary outlay for fisheries development in the state budget of 20-21 is Rs 251.57 crore with centrally sponsored schemes of Rs 200 crore. He said the government is expanding Rs 135 crore on subsidizing diesel for fishing activities”.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of the fisheries sector. The government is facing financial issues due to the pandemic. I will do my best to address all your problems in the coming days”, he assured.

In his introductory message, State Fisheries minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said, “Hejamadi Kodi, in Udupi district has a fish landing centre. Around 100 to 150 mechanized fishing boats, 600 motorized and 400 traditional crafts are engaged in fishing activities. There are no berthing, fish processing facilities, and other supporting facilities for fisheries in this landing centre. Therefore the fishermen are utilizing the facilities at adjacent Mangaluru and Malpe fishing harbours. If a fishing harbour is constructed in this area, it can reduce the congestion at Mangaluru and Malpe fishing harbours. In this regard, Local Representatives and Local Fishermen unions had demanded the construction of a new harbour in Hejamadi Kodi”.

In the Budget Speech for the year 2020-21, it was announced that a fishing harbour would be constructed at Hejamadi Kodi in Udupi district. The state government has granted an administrative sanction for the construction of a fishing harbour at Hejamadi Kodi in Udupi district at a revised cost of Rs 180.84 crores which includes the amount required for acquiring the land needed for the construction of the harbour. The central government has also sanctioned to construct a fishing harbour at Hejamadi Kodi.

The estimated cost of the Hijamadi Kodi Port is Rs 180.84 crore, with the central government share of Rs 69.30 crore and a state share of Rs 111.54 crore. The first instalment of Rs 13.86 crores has been released out of the total central government share Rs 69.30 crores. The tender process is at the finalization stage, and the work will start soon. He said the work of the harbour will be completed within two years and will open for the use of fishermen.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Udupi- Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje also addressed the gathering.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Moodbidri MLA Umanatha Kotian, state backward class commission chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde, Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu, Kaup TP president Shashiprabha Shetty, former minister Jeevraj, fisheries chief secretary Dr G Kalpana, leaders Yashpal Suvarna, Sheela K Shetty, Sumith Shetty, Shashikanth Padubidri, Renuka Puthran, Dr G Shanker, Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, SP Vishnuvardhan and others were present.