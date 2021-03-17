Spread the love



















CM Yediyurappa rules out clamping lockdown and curfew over COVID-19

Bengaluru, (UNI) Expressing concern over the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the state, chief minister B S Yediyurappa has ruled out the possibilities of clamping lockdown and nightcurfew against the spread of the pandemic disease.

Speaking to newsmen after a virtual meeting with the prime minister Narendra Modi, during a review over the COVID-19 by the latter, the Chief minister said that stringent actions would be taken against those who fail to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Maintaining that wearing a mask and maintaining safe distance will play a great role in containing the pandemic

Yediyurappa has said that restrictions would be imposed on the number of people converging in a closed enclave on the occasions of meetings and marriage ceremonies.

Expressing regrets that people have started neglecting wearing masks and keeping safe distance to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, he said that “The threat of contracting the virus is not yet over”.

He said that the health authorities had been issued directions to step up the vaccination programme for the senior citizens.

He said that several chief ministers, who had participated at the virtual meeting with the prime minister, had appealed to extend the vaccination facility to all the age group of people.

“No decision had been taken to extend the vaccination programme to the below 60-years of age group” he said.

Prime minister had given instructions to focus on Test, Track and Treat to contain the COVID-19 disease from spreading, he said.