CME & Live Surgical Workshop on Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery 2022

Mangaluru: The Department of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, Yenepoya Medical College, in association with Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore conducted a CME & Live surgical workshop on Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery on 24th August, 2022.

Dr Ullas Raghavan, an eminent ENT & Facial Plastic Surgeon, UK & Dr Vishwas KV, an eminent ENT & Facial Plastic Surgeon, Bangalore were the resource persons. Dr Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam, Professor & Head, Department of ENT welcomed the participants. Dr Ullas Raghavan, UK motivated the young surgeons. Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr Ashwini Dutt, Associate Dean, Yenepoya Medical College were present. Dr Mubeena, Assistant Professor in ENT proposed the vote of thanks.

This workshop included live surgical demonstration of rhinoplasty. This was followed by live demonstration of facial plastic surgeries on fresh frozen cadaver from the Advanced Surgical Skill Enhancement Division for the benefit of postgraduates and surgeons. This was conducted on a hybrid mode including onsite and online modes with over 80 participants.

Like this: Like Loading...