CO2 Leak in Tanker on Highway Causes Panic in Kaup

Udupi: Leaking carbon dioxide from a tanker on NH 66 caused panic in Uliyaragoli, Kaup on Friday, July 7.

According to the Kaup PSI, a valve leak in a tanker carrying liquid carbon dioxide to Mangaluru was detected. Kaup PSI Shrishail Muragod immediately rushed to the spot and called the Fire Department, who fixed the leakage.

As a precautionary measure, the traffic on the highway was diverted.