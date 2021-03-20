Spread the love



















Coach of Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express catches fire



New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Fire erupted in a coach of the New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express on Saturday at the Ghaziabad railway station, authorities said, adding that no passenger has been injured in the incident.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the incident was report at 6.41 a.m., after a guard of the train noticed smoke in the luggage van and informed officials.

The affected coach was immediately detached from the train.

Fire tenders arrived at the station to douse the flames which started in the luggage-cum-generator car of the train.

The train left from the Ghaziabad station at 8.20 a.m.

This is second fire incident in the last eight days.

On March 13, a coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Expeess was gutted in fire.