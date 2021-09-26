Spread the love



















Coaching student stabbed to death in Bihar’s Sitamarhi



Patna: An 18-year-old student of a coaching institute was stabbed to death in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Anmol Bharti.

The family members of the deceased alleged that some students were having a heated exchange of words with him for sitting on the front bench in the coaching institute.

“Bharti, after that argument, was called by the group of students, who were involved in the quarrel. Anmol went with his cousin brother Priyanshu to settle the matter. When they reached there, they attacked Anmol with a knife. He was stabbed several times and seriously injured in this incident,” said Ajay Bharti, father of the deceased.

“The cousin brother Priyanshu took Anmol to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed due to multiple stab injuries and excessive blood loss,” he said.

“We have registered an FIR on the statement of Priyanshu. As per his statement, Vikas Kumar Yadav, Raja Thakur and Dipak Yadav of Bhakhri village under Bhagangama Panchayat stabbed him and fled from the spot,” said Ramakant Upadhyay, SDPO of (Sadar) Sitamarhi district.

Following the incident local villagers went on a rampage. They blocked the road and gathered inside the Sadar hospital.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused. They will be put behind the bars soon,” Upadhyay said.

