Coast Guard Kar organized Tree Plantation Drive to Mark 75th Independence Day

Mangaluru: No.3 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted Plantation on 14 Aug 21 in order to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence with a theme“Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

A total of 75 sapling were planted at Indian Coast Guard Academy Project Land, Kenjar village in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru. Planting of trees is especially important to protect our environment against air pollution and global warming. To this end, Indian Coast Guard volunteers have been actively involved in organizing tree plantation campaigns in Coastal Districts of Karnataka.

The significance of the event was to emphasize on India’s glorious history and showcase India’s development since Independence and to raise awareness of tree plantation and forest conservation among people. A total of 75 ICG Personnel participated in this plantation drive. ICG said that they have planned special community interaction drive for fishermen in next coming days and will be hoisting the National Flag at various islands and light houses.

