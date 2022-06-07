Coast Guard KAR , Team NMPA & NCC Students Clean Panambur Beach

Mangaluru: As part of celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Coast Guard Karnataka along with Team New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA )and NCC students conducted Beach Cleanship at Panambur Beach 07 Jun 22 covering 2 Km Beach area which is part of a series of planned ICG initiative to promote awareness on coastal security and instill a sense of pride amongst the local populace.

The active participation of the fishermen during the interaction was indicative of the enthusiasm and involvement of the coastal populace. The interaction was received well by the audience and the efforts put in by the Indian Coast Guard to improve the relations with the coastal populace and fishermen folk were appreciated by all stakeholders.