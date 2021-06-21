Spread the love



















Coast Guard Karnataka Celebrates 7th International Yoga Day

Mangaluru : Yoga sessions at all ICG units in Karnataka were organised by trained instructors Ms Anjali Sharma a certified Yoga Instructor from GoI under Skill India Programme and Ms Kadambari Karthick a Hatha Yoga Master and student of Venkat Acharya , Mysore had explained and demonstrated the correct postures for various asanas like Vajrasan, Tadasan, Vakasan, Natarajasan, Trikonasan, Bhujangasan, Shalavasan,Halasan, Saravngasan, Shirsasan, Pranayams like Anulom-Vilom, Kapalbhanti, Brahmari Pranayam, Sheetli Pranayam, Sheetkari Pranayam etc. while explaining their benefits.

The International Yoga Day was commemorated by virtual mode. The event was attended by All Officers, Sailors and their families. A total of 250 members attended the Yoga Day celebrations.

ICG has incorporated yoga asanas into the daily routine of each mariner posted at Sea and Ashore Units deployed in harsh weather conditions. Yoga in such an environment helps them to combat various diseases including lifestyle diseases Sea sickness, psychological stress and fatigue.

Like this: Like Loading...