Coast Guard-Karnataka Conducts Intra-Region Table Tennis Championship

Mangaluru: The Coast Guard sports calendar took off stupendously with Coast Guard Karnataka conducting Intra-Region Table Tennis Championship at Mangalore from 23-24 Mar 2022 at Mangala Indoor stadium. The event was participated by enthusiastic players from the Pan Coast Guard Western region.

Overall 24 players who were further divided into Six teams participated in the Intra Region Table Tennis Championship. All the players exulted in high team spirit and participated with full josh. The main aim of the Championship is to improve the overall physical standards of CG personnel and develop physical talents to their maximum potential. It also helps in engaging in competitive activities while promoting sound health, safety and physical fitness to exemplify good conduct as a means for learning good service conduct and camaraderie.

The event was graced by Shri Devajyoti Ray, IPS, Inspector General Police (Western Range), Karnataka as Chief Guest for the event. The Chief Guest congratulated all the winners and participants and also accolade the efforts of ICG in promoting the significance of sports in our daily culture and the median on staying fit. Any sporting event such as Table tennis draws multiple dimensions in core physical body and fitness such as reflexes and also helps in nurturing mental fitness.

The Chief Guest also made a note to those participants who even though have not won any of the awards but still put up a great show in the competition in line with the old saying: ‘It’s the taking part that matters’. Also, he stressed upon adding by saying that it’s never too late to start over and try again. ICG has been actively conducting such sporting events to encourage physical fitness and provide a platform for the talented individuals from service in the field of sports to shine and showcase their sporting talent, enumerating under Honourable Prime Minister Vision, ‘Khelo India’.