Coast Guard Karnataka creates Environment Awareness on World Environment Day

Mangaluru: World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. First held in 1974, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, human overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment (June 5-16, 1972), which had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. Two years later, in 1974 the first WED was held with the theme “Only One Earth”. Even though WED celebrations have been held annually since 1974, in 1987 the idea for rotating the centre of these activities through selecting different host countries began.

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.’ as this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. To commemorate the occasion, the Coast Guard Karnataka conducted various activities to sensitize personnel on environmental issues. As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, a tree plantation drive was undertaken in Coast Guard Residential Area and Headquarters. More than 300 saplings were planted.

The Officers, Men, Civilian Staff and their families along with stakeholders such as CSP, CISF and members of Surf Club joined hands in conducting numerous activities to spread the “Environmental Awareness”. Shri Hariram Shankar, IPS, DCP L&O was the Chief Guest for the occasion. The Chief Guest appreciated all for efforts towards the cleanup drive, tree Planting etc. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the need of protecting our fragile environment by collective efforts and contributions.

